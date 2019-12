I have just recently been confronted by a question which may be impatiently dismissed here at election time but it is a question nonetheless which has not been so easily answered.

In this Christian or nominally Christian society of ours and Christ, still among us, was to enter the polling station on Thursday, December 12 to cast his vote, what party would he be compelled to vote for?

Especially given his much-publicised personal declarations on birth, marriage and death?

Daniel Holmes, Limavady