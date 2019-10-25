As a unionist, I am deeply disappointed that so many MPs across the House of Commons have said they will support Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, even though they recognise how flawed it is, not least in terms of its inevitable impact on Northern Ireland.

Some are at least acting honourably. Ken Clarke, for example, has consistently voted in favour of a deal throughout this entire process. He has always made it clear that his priority is to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

By contrast, there are others who refused to compromise when Theresa May was prime minister, but now presume to lecture unionists in Northern Ireland about the virtues of pragmatism. Those people are utter hypocrites.

In any case, the priority for unionists must be to stop this monstrous deal from coming into force. Now that Boris Johnson has chosen to withdraw the legislation needed to enact it, rather than allow it to be subjected to proper scrutiny and amendment, opposition MPs have no other option but to install a national unity government. Unionist MPs must support this.

The new government should immediately legislate for a confirmatory public vote.

I addressed the question of which options to include on the ballot earlier this year when I suggested that there should be a double referendum: an initial ballot to determine the preferred alternative to the status quo followed by a run-off between that and remaining in the EU (‘Brexit in name only looming’, April 4).

Opposition MPs must put aside party differences and work together to deliver stable and moderate government in the national interest. Whatever one’s view on Brexit, few can deny what a disastrous prime minister Boris Johnson has been. Imagine the damage he will do if he is able to govern for years.

We need another Glorious Revolution to destroy this tyrant and his party.

Adam Moore, Belfast BT6