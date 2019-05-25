Whoever steps into the PM’s shoes must strongly defend NI’s place in the UK

I send my best wishes to Theresa May for the future. Although I disagreed with her on the backstop, I believe that she was a politician of integrity.

At heart she was a committed unionist. She always believed what she was doing was in the best interests of the United Kingdom.

Letter to the editor

She inherited a poisoned chalice from David Cameron when she took on the mantle of leader of the Conservative Party and had to deal with the difficult task of delivering Brexit. The Prime Minister’s departure doesn’t solve the problems.

The new Prime Minister needs to be a strong unionist who will defend the interests of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

We have repeatedly warned of the potential threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom through the inclusion of the backstop.

Theresa May’s successor needs to defend the Belfast Agreement and the principle of consent.

Jim Nicholson, Recently-retired UUP MEP