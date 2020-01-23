Why are there any Spads at all?

The real question is why do ministers in Stormont need Spads at all: perhaps they would be better with spades.

It seems there are 90 MLAs for 18 constituencies for a population of approx 1.85 million (not counting MPs and local councillors) – so why do the ministers not use MLAS from their own parties instead of Spads and save money?

Does anyone consider the MLAs are overloaded with work? And after all they have office staff which the public purse pays for.

If the Spads were allegedly appointed for their expertise they didn’t show much in respect of RHI nor indeed neither did the ministers: more like a gravy train!

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena