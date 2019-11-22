Will Union flag be OK at unity event?

I note that an ‘Irish Unity March’ is arranged this Sunday in the Strabane area and that ‘it’s a non-party, non-political, non-sectarian, peaceful march’ (and that) ‘no political banners are allowed – just the national flag —Will and there will be no marching bands.’

Given that ‘people from the Protestant, unionist and loyalist community are more than welcome to come and engage, and are engaging, about where their place is among all this’ I was wondering if it would be OK for anyone wishing to take up on this invitation to bring along their national flag?

Archibald Toner, Dromore