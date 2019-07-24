Winston Churchill is a hard act for Boris Johnson to follow

Memo to Boris Johnson (Eton and Balliiol College, Oxford): Mr Winston Churchill (Harrow) Became Prime Minister on 10 May 1940

We ought not to exaggerate the difficulties that Boris Johnson faces now that he is prime minister elect.

Letter to the editor

After all he will come with the overwhelming support of the Conservative Party membership and that of 17.4 million British voters if his intention is really to take us out of the European Union.

Admittedly Winston Churchill is a hard act to follow. I hope not too hard an act.

We shall soon find out.

Dr Gerald Morgan,

Fellow Trinity College Dublin, (Leader Engllish Parliamentary Party, 2001)