Orange auction in aid of Drew Nelson Legacy Project

An Orange lodge will host an auction next Saturday in aid of the Drew Nelson Legacy Project.

Listullycurran Truth Defenders LOL 616 was the lodge of the late grand secretary of the Orange Order. Drew was described as the Order’s “greatest ever advocate” after his death in 2016. The legacy project aims to empower young people by promoting leadership training and career guidance.

A wide range of practical items will be up for sale along with some more unusual pieces, such as a signed copy of Boris Johnson’s biography of Winston Churchill and a model of the Second World War German battle ship, Bismarck.

Worshipful Master John Brennan assured the public of a warm welcome.

The auction gets under way at 11am on Saturday, March 16 at Listullycurran Orange hall, Dromore, Co Down.