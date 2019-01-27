Orange family stunned by death of husband and wife

The Orange family in County Monaghan have extended their sympathy following a road accident which claimed the lives of a husband and wife.

Joseph Waller, who had a long association with the Orange institution, and his wife Louise, died in a crash on Friday evening.

The single vehicle accident occurred shortly before 6pm at Killyneill Cross on the R213, near the Monaghan-Armagh border.

The car is believed to have gone off the road and crashed into a bog.

The couple were believed to be in their 70s.

County Monaghan Grand Master, Keith Browne, said: “The Waller family have a long association with Orangeism in the Glaslough area and are well known throughout County Monaghan Orangeism and further afield. I would like to convey the condolences of all our members at this sad time and assure the family of our prayerful support in the days ahead.”

These sentiments have been echoed by Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning, Chair of the Institution’s Republic of Ireland Affairs Committee, who added: “Our thoughts are obviously with those of our members most directly affected by this terrible accident.

“I know that the Orange brethren of Monaghan will draw close to the Waller family at this time.”