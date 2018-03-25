Orange Hall attack was hate crime, says PSNI

Police are treating a petrol bomb attack on a Co Tyrone Orange Hall as a hate crime.

The device was thrown at the front door of Glenageeragh Orange hall, near Augher on Saturday morning.

It caused minor damage after failing to ignite properly.

The hall is widely used by the local community and only hosted a gospel concert hours before the criminal act, the order said.

A Grand Lodge spokesman condemned those responsible for the latest hate crime targeting Orange property.

He said: This is a deeply regrettable and disturbing incident which had the potential to destroy a valued community hub and symbolic cultural building. It is only as a consequence of the amateurish actions of those responsible that we are not dealing with a much more serious occurrence.”

The Glenageeragh incident is the second time this month an Orange hall has been targeted in Co Tyrone following a separate paint bomb attack at Aughintober, near Dungannon.

The spokesman added: “This is sadly yet another example of the intolerant sectarianism displayed by a minority who continue to manifest their hatred towards the Orange Institution, by attacking our properties on a regular basis.

“The mindless idiots responsible offer nothing to society – only heartache and division. Their senseless actions must be universally condemned.”

PSNI Inspector Marie Stinton said: “Shortly before noon today [Saturday], police received a report that the remains of what is believed to have been a petrol bomb were found outside an Orange Hall in the Glenhoy Road area.

“Minor damage was caused to the building. The incident is being treated as a hate crime at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone has information which may useful to our investigation, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 557 of 24/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”