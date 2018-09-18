Orange Hall petrol bombed in 'hate crime'

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to an Orange Hall at the Duneaney Road area of Glarryford last night.

Around 7.45pm "the remains of a suspected petrol bomb were found outside the premises".

"Minor damage was caused to the front door of the property as a result of the incident," added a PSNi spokesman.

“Enquiries are continuing but the incident is being treated as a hate crime."

Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 18/9/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives the people the power to speak up and stop crime.”