Orange Order brews up in memory of Drew Nelson

The Orange Institution organised a Province-wide coffee morning fundraiser on Saturday in memory of its former grand secretary.

Over 50 Orange halls and other community venues across Northern Ireland and Co Donegal hosted events to benefit the Drew Nelson legacy project, set up last year to honour the late senior Orangeman.

The coffee morning ‘Brew for Drew’ was one of a series and range of fundraising events, also being hosted by individual lodges, districts and other community groups.

The institution plans to permanently recognise the contribution of one of its most high-profile members, whilst benefiting the next generation of community leaders.

Prior to his death in 2016, Mr Nelson served as grand secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for 12 years, first elected in December 2004.