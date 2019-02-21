Orange Order parade in memory of murdered UDR soldiers

The annual memorial parade and service of remembrance marking the murders of two young UDR soldiers who were also Orangemen will take place in Belfast this weekend.

Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both 22, were killed by an IRA booby-trap device as they arrived to close security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988. Both soldiers were members of lodges in Ballymacarrett No 6 District – Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 and Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934 respectively.

Orange Order brethren taking part in last year's parade in memory of murdered UDR men Frederick Starrett and James Cummings. Pic by Graham Curry

The parade, organised by Ulster Defenders of the Realm LOL 710, will take place on Saturday morning and will incorporate a wreath-laying ceremony at the scene of the atrocity.

The Orange procession will leave Templemore Avenue in east Belfast at 10.20am and proceed to Royal Avenue.

A service of remembrance (11am) will be conducted by Rev David McIIveen.

Relatives of the two murdered men will be present.

Worshipful Master of LOL 710, Harry McIlroy, said: “This parade is one of the most important parades in the lodge calendar. The large numbers present on this day show the families that Fred and James’ sacrifice is not forgotten, as we honour their memory.”