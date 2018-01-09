Orange Order slams ‘silence’ of church leaders over Barry McElduff tweet

A senior Orangeman has hit out at church leaders for remaining silent over Barry McElduff’s controversial social media post which appeared to mock the Kingsmills atrocity.

The Sinn Fein MP was suspended by the party (with full pay) for three months for his actions, which have caused deep hurt to the Kingsmills families.

County Armagh Grand Chaplin Rev Dr Alan McCann

Rev Dr Alan McCann, Co Armagh Grand Chaplain, said the silence from mainline churches has “added to the sense of isolation” experienced by the victims’ families.

Speaking of his “disappointment” in a statement issued yesterday morning, Rev McCann added: “It appears that the church hierarchies can make joint statements on almost every other topic except those related to supporting the innocent victims of terrorism.

“Many families are thankful to their local parish clergy for their support at such difficult times, but are saddened and further dismayed by the silence of their church leaders in the face of such blatant and wanton sectarian hatred.”

Rev McCann said he was not surprised by the video posted by Mr McElduff, claiming the West Tyrone MP “has consistently in the past refused to condemn this atrocity nor has he been, along with Sinn Fein, willing to admit that it was carried out by the IRA”.

West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff

He added that the Sinn Fein member’s subsequent apology “rings hollow” and branded the suspension as “a callous PR stunt”.

“It is clear he knew exactly what he was doing; the mask slipped, and the real Sinn Fein came to the fore,” Rev McCann continued.

“His bigotry, hatred and open sectarian mindset was revealed for all to see. He could not have but known the hurt, pain and anguish he would cause by his actions.”

Mr McElduff drew widespread criticism at the weekend after posting a video on Twitter of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread balanced on his head. The video coincided with the 42nd annivesray of the Kingsmills massacre, in which ten Protestant workmen were murdered by the IRA in one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles.

Describing the video as a “calculated insult” to the victims’ families, Rev McCann said: “The deliberate placing of the Kingsmill loaf on his head in a so-called joke reveals and astonishing lack of humanity towards those who suffered at the hands of the IRA.

“Mr McElduff, if he has an ounce of decency, should resign as MP as he cannot in any way represent all the people of his constituency.

“How could a victim of IRA terrorism go to him to seek help on any issue knowing his attitude towards those who were brutally murdered on a roadside?

“If Mr McElduff had carried out this action in a place of work, he would have been sacked immediately and the Equalities Commission would have been instantly involved.”