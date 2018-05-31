Orangewoman Lizzy still going strong as she hits 100

Members of Lisnagarvey WLOL 207 got together recently to help Sister Lizzy Hanna celebrate a remarkable milestone – her 100th birthday.

The lodge’s celebration took place a couple of weeks before Sister Hanna officially became a centenarian on May 27.

Lizzy Hanna was born on May 27, 1918 and has lived all her life in the borough of Lisburn.

She married Lisburn man Robert Hanna and they lived most of their married life in the Low Road area of the town.

When Robert sadly passed away, Lizzy moved to the Old Warren area of the town.

A remarkable woman, Lizzy is the mother of 11 children, a grandmother, great grandmother and a great, great grandmother.

She joined the Women’s Orange Institution in November 1970. She was a member of WLOL 76 until 2002 when she transferred into WLOL 207 and has been an active member of the Lisnagarvey Lodge for the past 16 years.

Congratulating Sister Hanna on reaching the remarkable milestone, a spokesperson for Lisnagarvey WLOL 207 said: “We celebrated Sister Hanna’s birthday a couple of weeks early, on May 2, as we as a lodge wanted to celebrate on our lodge night.

“Lizzy rarely misses a lodge meeting and even though she is unable to parade now she still attends Orange Order church services and accompanies us in a mini bus to the demonstration field one the 12th of July.

“She is a dedicated member and a true ambassador for the institution; Lizzy certainly gives the younger members a run for their money and we are all so proud of her and admire her stamina.”