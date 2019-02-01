Output celebrates Northern Ireland’s music industry

Output Belfast, the conferencing and showcasing event celebrating Northern Ireland’s artists and music industry, will hold its fifth landmark event on February 21.

Across Belfast’s Metropolitan Arts Centre and Oh Yeah Centre, around 75 national and international music industry speakers will present seminars, panels, workshops and Q&As that cover key tracks and trends in the 2019 music industry.

The conference will close with a Q&A entitled The boat that rocked - Public Service Broadcasting and the White Star Liner EP.

First performed as a part of BBC 6 Music’s Titanic slipway concert, this Q&A will unpack the full story of Public Service Broadcasting’s extraordinary suite of music on The Titanic - the White Star Liner EP. With archive, clips and movies the band’s J Willgoose will discuss how they approached the commission, what the music was meant to say, and the processes involved in creating and then performing the repertoire based around the globally iconic ship’s fateful voyage alongside Hot Press’s commissioning editor Roisin O’Dwyer.

Other session highlights include a discussion on the music used in the two biggest Irish comedies of the last decade - Derry Girls and Young Offenders, a session on co-writing radio hits featuring co-writers for One Direction and Ella Eyre, Radiohead’s booking agency 13 Artists participating on a panel on how to pitch music to agents, workshops from Abelton and Tunecore, award-winning author Eamonn Forde reading from his book on the final days of EMI.

Find out more about the event online at www.outputbelfast.com.