Over 200 police officers involved in 'significant Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation'

More than 200 police officers are currently involved in a 'significant' operation in the greater Belfast area.

In a statement to media, issued this afternoon, a PSNI spokesman said: "A significant policing operation is underway across the greater Belfast area and involves over 200 police officers supported by their colleagues from NCA (National Crime Agency) and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

"It represents the latest action by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.’

There are no further details at this time.