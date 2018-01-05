Over-the-limit driver on way to get mother her breakfast, court told

A Larne man detected driving with excess alcohol in his breath when stopped at a police checkpoint before Christmas, told Ballymena Magistrates Court he was on his way to his mother’s house to get her breakfast.

Jeffrey Thomas Yendall (50), of Kent Avenue, was detected whilst driving a Mercedes. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 88 - the legal limit is 35 - at Old Glenarm Road in the Carnfunnock area on December 17 last year.

The defendant pleaded guilty and District Judge Greg McCourt noted there was a previous ‘in charge’ offence from several years ago.

The judge said the case before the court was “serious” and said Yendall was “well over the limit”.

The defendant was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £350.