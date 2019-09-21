P.S.N.I. in search for missing N.I. child

The P.S.N.I. is trying to locate a missing Northern Ireland child who has not been seen since Friday when she told her parents she was going camping.

Jennifer Lermont, 14, has not been seen since Friday when she told her parents she was going camping however this appears not to be the case.

Jennifer went missing from the My Lady’s Road area of Belfast.

Jennifer is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jennifer please contact the police on 101 with the reference 30-210919.