P.S.N.I. troll Game of Thrones and HBO - photo is 'proof' of encounter that police say did not happen

The P.S.N.I. has trolled both Game of Thrones and HBO over an incident they insist they had nothing to do with.

News broke earlier this week in an article by Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd who was on the Game of Thrones set in April last year.

Hibberd was on the ground when he claimed to have seen a P.S.N.I. helicopter flying right above where HBO was filming what Hibberd described as a "ridiculously sensitive scene".

"The helicopter seemingly came out of nowhere and flew directly over a ridiculously sensitive scene from the show's final season," wrote Hibberd.

The incident occurred at the abandoned Magheramorne Quarry near Larne where it is believed HBO was shooting the eagerly anticipated battle between the people of Westeros and the mysterious White Walkers and the Night King.

The P.S.N.I. issued a statement earlier this week denying they had anything to do with the alleged incident.

However, a Twitter account dedicated to P.S.N.I. Air Support tagged HBO and Game of Thrones in a tweet repeating they were not involved in the incident alleged to have happened in April last year.

An image was included along with the tweet. The image appears to show two P.S.N.I. officers sat in the cockpit of a helicopter with their helmets on.

A dragon, which are synonymous with Game of Thrones, can be seen in the reflection of both helmets.

"We can say hand on heart to @HBO that we never ruined the final scene of @GameOfThrones in any way. #Drogon," joked the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. tagged Game of Thrones and HBO in this photograph on Twitter. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be broadcast around the world on April 14, 2019.