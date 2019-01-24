Pact with Fianna Fail is about building for the next generation, says SDLP leader

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood insists the party’s partnership with Fianna Fail is about building for the future rather than making gains at the next election.

Asked if the new pact can help the SDLP challenge Sinn Fein’s electoral dominance, Mr Eastwood told the News Letter: “We are building for the next generation, not the next election. It is much more important than that.

“Of course we think this can give us a boost and show that we are now part of a bigger and broader movement. But what is more important is that we get the Assembly back up and running, that we get people back to work and that we start tackling the challenges faced by all our people, no matter what their background is.”

His party colleague, Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney was elected in March 2017 but has never sat in the chamber of a functioning Assembly.

“This is about trying to reach out and get solutions to where we are,” he said. “It is a process in order to try and get our institutions up and going again.”

Mr Catney said he believes the partnership with Fianna Fail can help the SDLP make significant political gains.

North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said the party will develop “policies that improve people’s lives across Northern Ireland” and said she hopes voters will recognise that.

