Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding linked again with Sale Sharks

Speculation mounted on Tuesday night when is was reported that Aviva Premiership club Sale Sharks were close to agreeing deals with former Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The duo had their contracts terminated by the IRFU last month in spite of being acquitted of rape following a nine-week trial.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Jackson had agreed a cut-price deal to join the Manchester-based club - and that Olding would follow his former team mate.

Representatives of both players were unavailable for comment on Tuesday night.