Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding trial: IRFU and Ulster Rugby statement in full

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have issued a statement following the acquittal of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding on rape charges.

In the statement, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby confirmed that both players would “continue to be relieved of all duties” while a review committee assessed the matter.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson (centre) speaking outside Belfast Crown Court after he was found not guilty of raping a woman at a property in south Belfast in June 2016. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 28, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Rugby. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The statement reads as follows: “The IRFU and Ulster Rugby note the verdict handed down today at the Belfast Crown Court in relation to the case brought against Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. We wish to acknowledge that this has undoubtedly been a difficult and extremely traumatic time for all involved.

“To respect the judicial proceedings, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby postponed any internal review of the matter with the players, until the proceedings concluded.

“IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players. A Review Committee, made up of senior representatives of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, has been appointed and will conclude its review as soon as practicable. The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the Review Committee is in process and determining its findings.”