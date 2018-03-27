Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding trial: Jury begins deliberations

A jury has retired to consider their verdicts in the rape trial of two Ireland rugby internationals.

Judge Patricia Smyth finished issuing legal directions to the eight men and three women at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.

She said: "Members of the jury, the only verdict that I can accept is a unanimous verdict and that is a verdict in respect of which all 11 of you agree."

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park, Belfast, and his Ireland and Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, 25, of Ardenlee Street in the city, deny raping the same woman at a house in south Belfast on June 28, 2016. Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been on trial on charges connected to the alleged incident. Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, denies exposure while Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Thanking the jury panel, which retired at 12.40pm, Ms Smyth added: "Thank you all sincerely for stepping out of your own lives and coming here to give us your time."