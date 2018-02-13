Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding trial: Rugby star denies having sexual intercourse with woman, court told

Irish rugby international Paddy Jackson denies ever having sexual intercourse with a woman who has accused him of rape, a court has been told.

Addressing the complainant in the high-profile case, prosecution barrister Toby Hedworth QC said: "It is Mr Jackson's case that he never had sexual intercourse with you and that the height of what he did was to digitally penetrate you whilst you were performing oral sex on Mr Olding."

She replied: "That's incorrect."

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was being re-examined by the prosecution as her evidence drew to a close.

She was in the witness box at Belfast Crown Court for an eighth separate day.

When asked if she believed Jackson had sexual intercourse with her on more than one occasion, the woman replied: "It was more than one occasion because he had already had sex with me before Mr Olding entered the room."

Meanwhile, the woman also rejected suggestions that Jackson's Ulster team mate Stuart Olding, who also denies rape, walked in while she was "straddling" Jackson and that she "instigated" sexual activity with him.

"That's completely incorrect," said the woman, adding that her trousers were at her knees making it "impossible" to straddle anyone.

"I didn't instigate anything with Mr Olding," she said.

Meanwhile, the court also heard that in a note written when she got home after the alleged attack, the complainant described Olding as an imbecile and monkeyish.

The note recorded the names Blane, Paddy Jackson and the description blonde, short, imbecile and monkeyish, the court heard.

Mr Hedworth asked: "What does imbecile and monkeyish refer to?"

The woman answered: "That was my impression of Mr Olding."

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, denies raping the woman in June 2016.

He also denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Twenty-four-year-old Olding, from Ardenlee Street in Belfast, also denies raping the same woman.

Two others have been charged in connection with the same alleged incident.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, denies exposure.

Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road in Belfast, also denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The case continues.