Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding trial: Text and WhatsApp messages involving men connected to alleged rape read in court

Text and WhatsApp exchanges involving men connected to an alleged rape have been read to Belfast Crown Court.

In one, Stuart Olding was asked by a friend “how was she?”

He replied: “She was very, very loose.”

He was further asked: “Any sluts get f*****?”

Olding replied: “Precious secrets.”

Later Olding wrote on a WhatsApp group called ‘Jacome’: “We are all top shaggers. There was a bit of spit roasting going on last night.”

Paddy Jackson added: “There was a lot of spit roast last night.”

Olding wrote: “It was like a merry-go-round at the carnival.”

Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, and Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street in the city, deny raping the same woman.

Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Further exchanges between Rory Harrison and Blane McIlroy were read out at Belfast Crown Court.

The day after the alleged attack Harrison wrote to Blane McIlroy: “Mate the scenes last night were hilarious.

“Walked upstairs and there were more flutes than July 12.”

Harrison, 25, from Manse Road in Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road, also in Belfast, denies one count of exposure.