Paddy Jackson signs for top-flight French club Perpignan

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson has signed a two-year deal with top-flight French club Perpignan.

The 26-year-old, who had his Ulster and Ireland contract revoked in April after he was aquitted of a rape charge, has completed his move to the newly-promoted top 14 side.

In a tweet this morning, the Catalan club’s president said he was pleased to announce the new signing.

Jackson’s former team-mate Stuart Olding, who was also cleared of rape in the nine-week trial in Belfast, joined French team Brive last month.

