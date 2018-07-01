Paint bomb attack on memorial to IRA men

A republican monument commemorating three IRA men killed by the RUC in the 1980s was damaged over the weekend.

IRA terrorists Gervaise McKerr, Eugene Toman and Sean Burns died in November 1982.

The weekend paint bomb attack has been reported to the PSNI as a hate crime, according to Sinn Fein.

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd condemned the attack, saying the families of the three men have already suffered enough.

He said: “The families of these three men have already suffered immense hurt and loss.

“Those responsible struck in the dead of night.

“I wholeheartedly condemn this cowardly attack which serves absolutely no purpose other than to add to the grief of the families.

“We have reported this as a hate crime to the PSNI.”