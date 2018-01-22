Pair rescued as car stuck in flooding

Two people were rescued after their vehicle became stuck in flooding in the Loughgall area this morning (Monday, January 22).

It followed some significant flooding on a number of roads in the area over the course of the weekend.

A man and woman were rescued by firefighters at the Tirmacrannon Road in Loughgall.

The man was carried from the vehicle while the woman was led to safety at around 7am on Monday.

Firefighters were also called to two cars trapped in floods on the Ballycrummy Road on Sunday evening.

A man in his 80s was rescued from one vehicle and treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

He did not require hospital treatment.

Firefighters pushed the second vehicle out of the flood water at about 6pm.

The Cloveneden Road and Tirmacrannon roads in Loughgall and the Ballycrummy Road in Armagh are currently closed due to flooding.

Police said on Sunday: “Ballycrummy Road is flooded between the Killyleagh Road and Navan Fort junctions, we’ve already attended the report of two vehicles semi-submerged and stuck in the water. These have now had to be fished out by our colleagues in the NI Fire & Rescue Service. Drivers are OK, just a little damp.

“I’m sure most of you have encountered some the flooding already, seems to be large puddles around every bad bend! With the rise in temperature and all the melting snow it seems that there will be a lot of surface water for the next few days. Please take her handy on the roads! And if it looks like it could be deep, please turn around and go the long way! Keep safe,”