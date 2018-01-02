Pair rescued by RNLI after jet ski incident

Donaghadee RNLI volunteer crew assisted two people to safety on January 1 after they got into difficulty on their jet ski and a member of the public raised the alarm.

According to a spokesman from the RNLI, the volunteer crew were paged at 11.42am by Belfast Coastguard for immediate launch of the RNLI All Weather Lifeboat Saxon upon reports from a member of the public in Ballyhalbert Bay that a jet ski with two people on board appeared to be in trouble.

The lifeboat crew proceeded to the reported location, due west of Ballyhalbert Beach and approximately one mile North of Burial Island where two men were assisted onboard the lifeboat and their jet ski was taken under tow to Ballyharbert Harbour.

The spokesman added that the pair were wearing appropriate clothing for the conditions and conditions at the time were Westerly 6-8 with a rough sea.

Donaghadee RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Peter Irwin said, ‘ Following the call for assistance we were able to locate the jet ski with two people onboard quickly in what was worsening conditions, thanks to the quick thinking of a member of the public alerting the Coastguard.’

‘We would remind anyone going to sea to carry a means of communication in case of emergency, and let someone know when they are due to be back. Thanks to our volunteer crew who gave up their New Years Day plans in response to the page.’