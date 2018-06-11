Paramilitary task force raids social club

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have executed a warrant at a west Belfast social club which was suspected of continuing to trade without a licence.

The club is located in the Heather Street area of the city, situated between the Shankill Road and the Crumlin Road.

A restraining order, made under the Proceeds of Crime Act, was also served on the trustees of the club to restrain realisable property they are holding.

The PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.

PSNI Head of Criminal Investigations Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Tim Mairs, said: “This action demonstrates the strength of the three agencies working together as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.”

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) previously visited the club in February of this year, when a number of licence breaches were detected.