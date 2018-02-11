Parents: Our Kayden was ‘happy-go-lucky’ son who melted your heart’

The parents of Kayden Fleck, who died after falling into the River Braid in Ballymena on Saturday, have described their “happy-go-lucky” son as “your average wee boy” who “just melted your heart”.

Darrel and Leanne Fleck described five-year-old Kayden and his twin brother, Jayden, as the “two musketeers”.

Kayden, right, with his twin brother Jayden

In a statement issued by the PSNI on Sunday afternoon, the family said they wanted to thank each of the agencies who were involved in the search and rescue operation yesterday.

The family say they are grateful for the community support they have received since.

In a statement on Facebook, Kayden’s school – Harryville Primary School – said: “Please remember the McGowan family in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad time as they mourn the loss of wee Kayden. The whole school community is remembering you at this sad time.”