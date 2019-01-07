Park and flats evacuated after 'historic piece of munition' discovered

Flats and a park have been evacuated after a WW1 shell was discovered this morning.

It was found during building work in the vicinity of Enniskillen PSNI station this morning,

WW1 shell

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: "Police are working to clear the area at this time, which includes the evacuation of a number of nearby flats and a local park.

"A cordon has also been put in place on part of Lough Erne.

"I appreciate this will cause disruption in the area for those impacted, however, keeping people safe is of paramount importance and we will not take any risks.

"In the meantime, I want to thank those affected for their patience as we work to clear the area. "