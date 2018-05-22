Parker, an emaciated stray dog an NI council said had died, is alive and 'responding well to treatment'

A Northern Ireland council has confirmed an emaciated stray dog it said had died is still alive.

Last week Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said the stray animal, described as a 'lurcher-type dog', which was found in the Valley Park area of Newtownabbey, had been “put to sleep, given the complex nature of its health and welfare concerns and the fact that it was in pain, and severely stressed due to the number of open wounds on its body”.

Images of 'Parker' after he was found

However, the local authority has confirmed the dog had not been euthanised and blamed the original comment on a “miscommunication”.

“Following the statement issued on Friday regarding a lurcher-type dog that had been found straying in the Valley Park area, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council can confirm that the dog has not been put to sleep but is undergoing further assessment and treatment," a council spokesperson said.

“The error in the earlier statement was due to a miscommunication with the veterinary practice and the council apologises for any upset caused. The veterinary practice is hopeful that the dog can make a full recovery and will be suitable for re-homing by the council.

“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council takes its responsibilities regarding the welfare of animals very seriously and will continue to work with veterinary colleagues to determine how best to act in cases of welfare or neglect.”

The dog was found with a skin condition and overgrown nails on its paws

Welcoming the development, Catherine Ward, who took the dog to an emergency vet after finding him last week, said: “My friend’s mum who took in a greyhound and nursed him back to health is taking him. This will be the perfect home for him. She has named him Parker.”

She said the whole experience hasn’t put her off trying to aid stray dogs in the future.

A post on Firmount Vets' Facebook page reads: "This lovely boy has had a lot of media attention lately and we thought you all might like to see how well he is doing!

He was brought to ourselves last Thursday evening for euthanasia but as is our practice policy we were not prepared to do this.

"We were happy to treat and re-home him as we have done on numerous occasions in the past. Thankfully he is responding well to treatment and we are noticing improvement on a daily basis. He had very overgrown nails and was emaciated along with a severe skin condition. He was very withdrawn but has really settled in with us and is a very sweet and loving dog.

"Rest assured, he is receiving intensive nursing care from all the staff and has become a firm favourite with everyone involved."