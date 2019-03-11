Passengers voice frustration over long security queues at Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport has been criticised after passengers faced long queues and delays to get through security this morning.

Pictures have emerged of travellers standing in lines stretching outside the terminal.

It comes after the airport last month said it was expanding its security area from six to eight search lanes to improve wait times at security.

However, the airport has reduced the number of lanes until mid-March to facilitate the expansion work.

Some passengers caught up in the delays this morning took to social media to vent their frustration.

Kelley McBride tweeted: “Belfast International security - absolute joke this morning.

“Got dropped off at 7am for 8.30am flight and not even scanned through to security yet.”

Paul Fitzpatrick added: “Was here in plenty of time but not even in the airport yet. How will I make my 8.15 flight?”