‘Passionate’ meeting on legacy plan

There were “extremely passionate exchanges” at a public meeting about proposals on dealing with the past, attended by victims and Northern Ireland Office officials in Enniskillen, it is reported,

The event was organised by victims group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) and was attended by some 80 victims and survivors and elected representatives. They came together this week to hear a formal government presentation on the Northern Ireland Office-led consultation about the Stormont House Agreement institutions for dealing with the past.

“There were some extremely passionate exchanges with a palpable sense of hurt and frustration present within many of those in attendance,” said SEFF director of Services Kenny Donaldson. “The Northern Ireland Office officials were challenged across many areas, with the over arching concern being; ‘would these proposals offer a genuine means of redress for the innocent victims and survivors of terrorism in their pursuance of justice, truth and accountability and other practical-based support services?’”

Those making the proposals have “much convincing” to do that the proposals will advance victims’ needs and won’t deliver “further inequality where those who shout loudest are listened to and appeased and where the now-frustrated voices of the dignified are ignored”.

He added: “Time will tell whether this Consultation process is genuinely open and transparent and whether government is prepared to listen to the responses of those who have suffered most”.

Meanwhile, East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell and Mr Donaldson brought a delegation of terror victims to meet Labour MP and Shadow Secretary of State Tony Lloyd in Londonderry on Thursday.

One of the victims was David Kelly, son of Republic of Ireland soldier Pte Patrick Kelly, who was murdered by the IRA with a young Garda recruit when attempting to rescue businessman Don Tidey, who had been kidnapped by the IRA in Leitrim in 1983.

“I appreciated the opportunity to advise Mr Lloyd of my family’s story,” Mr Kelly said. “I am not a citizen of the UK but my family know too well the impact of IRA terrorism.”

Shelley Cummings from Castlederg, whose brother Kenneth Smyth and Uncle Lexie Cummings were murdered, also attended.

“Jeremy Corbyn, John McConnell and others need to come to the border and be educated about the innocent people whose lives were stolen through a campaign of ethnic cleansing,” she said.

SEFF has organised further consultation meetings for the public to attend on the SHA institutions.

• June 25: Cohannon Inn, near Dungannon;

• June 27: Decorum NI Bangor;

• July 3: Farmleigh House, Dublin;

• July 9: Leeds Town Hall;

• July 10: Warrington Peace Centre;

• July 11: Portcullis House, London.

See: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/addressing-the-legacy-of-northern-irelands-past