Paul Doherty: I have always been opposed to violence, says SDLP candidate

An SDLP council election candidate has stressed that he is unequivocally opposed to violence after a picture of him holding a gun was shared on social media.

Paul Doherty, who is standing for election in the Black Mountain area of west Belfast, insisted the picture of him holding “a cheap pellet gun” was taken more than 20 years ago when he was a teenager while on holiday in Spain.

The photograph was posted by ‘John Hughes’ on Twitter along with the message: “This is not the gangsterism and criminality wanted in Belfast City Council. This is absolutely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

Responding, Mr Doherty claimed the tweet had been put out in an attempt to undermine his work in the area.

“I’m really disappointed that someone would use this in an attempt to undermine the work I’m doing in West Belfast. But, for the record, let me say unequivocally – I am opposed to violence. I have always been opposed to violence. I’ve hosted music festivals in this city with the aim of bringing people together in a spirit of reconciliation to reject violence.

“I’m trying to bring people together in this community to tackle issues that matter – dealing with homelessness, making sure our schools have enough money to survive, helping people fight crippling welfare cuts. People don’t want nasty political games, they want people who’ll work to do better for Belfast.”

Supporting Mr Doherty, an SDLP Spokesperson said: “Paul Doherty is a local community activist noted for his work on reconciliation, civil rights and bringing people together through music.

“It’s a disgrace that a Twitter account seems to have been set up with the sole purpose of slandering his good name. People in west Belfast aren’t stupid and they won’t fall for these pathetic games.”