Pedestrian (69) dies following road collision

A 69-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in the Gortrush area of Omagh yesterday morning.

Police said Sean Reid was walking on the Great Northern Road around 11.20am when the incident occurred.

A PSNI spokesman said: “One person is currently assisting with our enquiries”.

Inspector Rowland said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on the road today (Tuesday) around the time of the collision and observed the car prior to or at the time of the collision, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 430 of 4/9/18.”

It comes just a day after a married couple in their 70s were killed following a collision with lorry on the Doogary Road in Omagh.