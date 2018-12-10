Pedestrian dead after car crash in Belfast

The PSNI have confirmed that a man, aged 48, has died as a result of a car crash.

He was a pedestrian and was hit on the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast this afternoon.

The incident involved a red Toyota Aygo close to the junction with Slievegallion Drive, shortly after 4:40pm.

The PSNI said a 19-year-old female has been arrested at the scene, “and is currently assisting police with their enquiries”.

The Andersonstown Road at the junction with Slievegallion Drive remains closed to the Kennedy Way roundabout.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Andersonstown Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to contact local officers in west Belfast or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 910 10/12/18.