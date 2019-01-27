Pedestrian death: MLA anger over lack of crossing

A DUP MLA has claimed the death of a woman in her 70s who was struck by a car in Bangor over the weekend could have been prevented.

The woman died at the scene at Ballyholme on Saturday night.

It was reported to police that a Citreon C3 was involved in the incident at around 7.15pm.

The accident happened at the junction of the Donaghadee Road, Windmill Road, and Chippendale Avenue.

Alex Easton, a DUP MLA, claimed there should be a pedestrian crossing at what he described as a “very busy and dangerous junction”.

He said: “This is a tragic incident and my condolences go out to the family at this awful time.

“I believe this accident could have been prevented as Transport NI had planned to introduce a pedestrian crossing at this junction of the Donaghadee Road to help pedestrians to cross the road at this very busy and dangerous junction.

“This is the second fatality over the years and Transport NI have a responsibility to now go ahead and install the pedestrian crossing as agreed last year, residents have done a petition and have been crying out for such measures for years .”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the woman who was struck by the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

“The Donaghadee Road, Ballyholme, has reopened following the incident.

“Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them on 101.”

Alan Chambers, Ulster Unionist MLA, called on the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) to take immediate action.

“I cannot say that this death would have been prevented if a controlled crossing was in place however I can say that it is only a matter of time until someone else is injured or killed,” he said.