Pedestrian dies in incident at Lurgan railway

A pedestrian has died after an incident at Lurgan train station tonight.

The NI Ambulance Service said it responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train and a crew was sent to the scene.

NI Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.

Police said William St in Lurgan is closed due to an incident.

"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to seek alternative routes. Diversions are in place."

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd described it as a tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased and the railway staff who were caught up in tonight's incident."