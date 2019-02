A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Westmeath.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the incident, on the N4 close to Mullingar, at about 12.30am on Thursday.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

His body was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car received minor injuries and was also treated in hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.