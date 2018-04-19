Pedestrian killed after collision involving suspected stolen car

A DUP Councillor has said a woman has been killed after a serious road traffic collision in north Belfast.

The Ballysillan Road has been closed in both directions after the incident.

Local DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said that he had been informed by reliable sources that a woman passed away.

He told the News Letter that he believed the woman involved had been walking in the area and "my thoughts first and foremost are with her family at this time".

Police said the crash involved a suspected stolen vehicle and urged the public to avoid the area.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly extended his condolences on death of pedestrian

Police at the scene in north Belfast

He said: "The community was shocked to hear of the tragic death which occurred in the Ballysillan Road area of North Belfast. This is the second tragedy to occur in North Belfast in just over twelve hours.

“I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the woman killed and ask anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time of the incident to come forward with that information.”

