Pedestrian knocked down by police car outside NI hospital

A male pedestrian was knocked down by a police car this morning.

The incident happened outside the Ulster Hospital around 7.40am.

The Ulster Hospital

A PSNI spokesman said: "A police car was involved in a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian, at around 7.40am on Thursday 4th April.

"The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up following the collision on the Upper Newtownards Road in Dundonald."

The spokesman added that inquiries into the collision are underway and "anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers at Newtownards on 101 quoting reference number 178 04/04/19".