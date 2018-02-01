Pedestrian who died after road collision is named

Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision on Killyman Road in Dungannon on Tuesday 30 January.

He was 46- year-old Edmundas Cizauskas who was originally from Lithuania but had been living in the Dungannon area for several years.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Killyman Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything to contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1263 30/01/18.