Pensioner arrested over death of 86-year-old woman

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 86-year-old woman was found dead.

The victim's body was discovered at an address in Frances Avenue, Stockport, Greater Manchester, on Sunday morning.

An 84-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and is in custody for questioning, Great Manchester Police said.

Detective Inspector Richard Eales said: "This is a truly tragic incident and I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the family of the woman who has died this morning.

"We are working to provide her loved ones with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"We have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with her death and he remains in custody."