Pensioner dies after collision with car while walking on promenade

A 70-year-old man has died after he was in collision with a car while walking along a promenade.

Police were called to the seafront at Swanage, Dorset, at 8.40am on Monday following the accident involving a beige Vauxhall Zafira.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: "Very sadly, the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man from Swanage, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin has been informed and is being treated by specially trained officers. The coroner has been notified."

The spokesman said that the driver of the car, a local woman aged in her 60s, suffered minor injuries and was take to hospital as a precaution.

He added that the road was closed to allow collision investigators to carry out a full and thorough examination of the scene.

Police Sergeant Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage that can assist my investigation, to please come forward.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision.

"Also, I would like to thank the public for their patience while the closure was in place to allow emergency services to deal with the collision."