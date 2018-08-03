Pensioner killed in collision between car and truck

A pensioner has died after his car was involved in a collision with a truck.

The man in his seventies was pronounced dead at the scene

The man in his seventies was pronounced dead at the scene on the Monivea Road near Carnmore in in Co Galway at around 2pm on Thursday.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardai are investigating the fatal collision.

The road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538 000.

