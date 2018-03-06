Pensioner taken to hospital following crash involving police car

A man aged in his 70s has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving was involved in a road traffic collision with a police car in Lisburn.

The pensioner had to be cut from his Honda Jazz car following the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on Knockmore Road close to the Ballinderry Road junction - a notorious accident blackspot - shortly before 12 noon on Tuesday.

Robbie Butler MLA at the scene on the crash on Knockmore Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Knockmore Road was closed while emergency services personnel attended the scene, but reopened to traffic several hours later.

Three fire crews from Lisburn and Belfast were tasked to the incident.

“Using hydraulic cutting equipment they rescued a man in his 70s from one of the vehicles. He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital. There were two men in the other vehicle. Both were out of the vehicle on arrival of firefighters and the passenger was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said.

“A man aged in his 70s has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening at this time and two police officers have sustained minor injuries,” a PSNI spokesman added.

The crash has sparked a renewed plea for long-awaited junction safety improvements on Knockmore Road to be progressed as a matter of urgency.

Lagan Valley UUP MLA and former firefighter Robbie Butler commented: “I find it intolerable that given the atrocious accident history at this now infamous junction we are still no closer to seeing traffic management upgrades to improve safety and vehicle flow.

“I use this junction almost daily and have witnessed many near miss incidents that reinforce the necessity for action and not procrastination. I reiterate my continued call on all those responsible - the Department for Infrastructure, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, PSNI and the appropriate developers - to deliver this life-saving upgrade before we are dealing with further tragedy.”

Police officers investigating the two-vehicle crash have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 438 of 06/03/18.

