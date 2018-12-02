Pensioner treated for smoke inhalation after accidental house fire

A pensioner has been treated for smoke inhalation after an accidental house fire in Co Antrim yesterday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze at Sharonmore Avenue, Newtownabbey around 7.30pm on Saturday.

NI Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Mark Smyth said the fire broke out in the kitchen, and was well developed when fire crews arrived.

“Fortunately the occupant, who was 80-years-old, was out of the house when firefighters arrived,” he told the News Letter.

“That elderly person was taken by ambulance to be treated for shock and smoke inhalation.”

Four fire appliances and two officers attended the incident, along with six firefighters in breathing apparatus and a number of hose reel jets.

“We checked the adjacent property, but thankfully there the fire did not spread,” Mr Smyth added.

Issuing a general fire safety warning, he continued: “I am not sure of the exact circumstances of this incident, but we would urge that nothing is left cooking in the kitchen without being observed at all times. If you have to answer the phone or the front door, make sure all appliances are turned off until you return.

“Make sure nothing is near the cooker which could catch fire and there is no overloading of plug sockets. When you go to bed, make sure you pull the plugs out of kettles and other appliances.”