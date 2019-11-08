£1.25m Carrickfergus store opens with the creation of 16 new jobs

A £1.25m supermarket refurbishment has led to the creation of 16 new jobs in Carrickfergus.

EUROSPAR Victoria Road now has a team of 51 at the 12,000 sq. ft. premises which feature new services and extended opening hours.

Jean McKinty, a customer for 50 years, cut the ribbon for the official reopening after a four-month refurbishment of the interior, plus external enhancements.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said: “With the EUROSPAR brand, we’re positioning a supermarket style offering within local communities, which is what shoppers want when it comes to accessibility, choice and value.”

Stephen Brown, store manager, said: “We are really excited to complete this renovation and bring even more daily services to our local shoppers. We’re looking forward to meeting even more of our neighbours and introducing them to our extended range of products and services, which includes our new self-checkouts making the shopper experience even more convenient.”

The store also supports the Cancer Fund for Children and sponsors Barn United and Carrickfergus Mini Rugby.

Stephen added: “We’re a community supermarket, and therefore we’ll not only provide goods and services to our local shoppers but extend our support and sponsorship to local teams and initiatives, keeping community at the forefront of everything we do.”

It is the group’s third Carrickfergus outlet of this size with the Fortfield and Milestone stores winning awards at the recent Forecourt Trader Awards in London.